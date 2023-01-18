➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Ultimate Sackboy

🙌 A new LittleBigPlanet mobile game is here

📱 Ultimate Sackboy is an endless runner game for iOS and Android

🏃‍♂️ You’ll race Sackboy across various miniature tracks to earn cosmetics

📅 It’s set to release on February 21

The LittleBigPlanet series has reappeared on mobile as a free-to-play game due to release next month.

Ultimate Sackboy is an endless runner game developed by Exient Entertainment for Android and iOS devices. It will launch on February 21.

It’s a spin-off of Sackboy: A Big Adventure, a family platformer that we think is one of the best PS5 games around, and looks to hit all the beats you’d expect from a game set in the LittleBigPlanet world.

You’ll be able to race Sackboy along miniature tracks, dress him up in various costumes, as well as compete with pals for cosmetic prizes in various challenges and races across crafty environments.

At its core though, it's basically a standard endless runner in the same vein as Temple Run or the hundreds of other clones that have been released over the last decade. This looks a little more stylish than most of them, but don’t be expecting anything too involved. Watch it in action below:

It’s the latest game to feature Sackboy since the hessian mascot came to PC late last year in a port of Sackboy: A Big Adventure. The game didn’t make a huge splash on Steam, but at least it gives you a way of playing the platformer if you’re yet to grab a PS5 restock.

There was similar talk of Gran Turismo 7 eventually drifting onto PC after series creator Kazunori Yamauchi suggested he was interested in following the trend set by other PlayStation console exclusives. But in later comments he clarified that nothing concrete has been decided, and a PC port is not currently in the works.

Despite Sony’s attempt to turn Sackboy into its main child-friendly mascot over the past few years, he won’t be appearing in any PS5 games of 2023. It looks like Sony’s put the series on the back-burner for the time being, meaning this mobile spin-off will be the only release devout Sackboy lovers can look forward to for the foreseeable future.

You can pre-register for the game on the Google Play Store.