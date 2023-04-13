Ubisoft Plus, Ubisoft’s gaming subscription service, is now available on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

Ubisoft Plus l launched on PC in 2019 and gives players access to over 100 Ubisoft games, DLC and day-one releases for a monthly $14.99 subscription. To access this new Xbox version, however, you’ll have to shell out for the more expensive Ubisoft Multi Access tier that costs $17.99 per month and includes the full PC library, Xbox access, and Amazon’s Luna cloud gaming platform.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Ubisoft Plus on Xbox

🚀 Ubisoft has launched its premium membership service on Xbox consoles

💰 Ubisoft Plus is available on Xbox Series X|S for a monthly $17.99 subscription

🤔 It gives you access to 65 games and over a hundred more on PC

😬 But it looks like a bit of a rip-off next to Xbox Game Pass

You won’t be able to access every game in the library on Xbox. While the PC version of Ubisoft Plus contains 170 games, only 65 are currently available for Xbox consoles. That reduction is, at least partially, because some games in the library are PC-only titles, such as the recently released strategy game The Settlers: New Allies.

“The goal is to give access to the entire catalog,” said director of subscriptions Phillippe Tremblay in a blog post. “So, there are all the games and content we have with as few exceptions as possible, and all games that were available on the Xbox platform are available through a Ubisoft Plus subscription."

Most of Ubisoft’s biggest and most recent releases are included in the service, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Far Cry 6. You can find every game available through Ubisoft Plus on Ubisoft’s website.

But its price looks incredibly steep. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs only $14.99 per month (save $11 with our Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 12 month discount code) and includes over 300 games across console and PC, far more than you’re getting here. It also includes many of Ubisoft’s biggest titles, such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Rainbow Six Siege (even if they do occasionally drop off as new games are added and removed each month).

Microsoft’s subscription service is more comprehensive, too, offering a greater variety of games, spanning all manner of genres, from developers across the globe, both triple-A and indie – for a cheaper monthly subscription.

Add in Xbox Cloud Gaming, and there seems to be little reason you’d want Ubisoft Plus unless you’re a humongous Ubisoft fan who has the cash to burn and doesn’t care about playing games from any other developer. That’s a tiny, tiny, absolutely minuscule proportion of the entire gaming audience, you’d think.

This looks like another case of a large gaming publisher that’s overestimated and misunderstood the value of subscription services. After all, none of Ubisoft’s titles make our best PS5 games and best Xbox Series X games lists.