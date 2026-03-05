🙌 Ubisoft has confirmed it’s remaking Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag

🏴‍☠️ The new title is Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced

😲 It is expected to be a comprehensive remake, bringing visuals in line with Assassin’s Creed Shadows

👏 Previous speculation suggested the removal of the polarizing modern-day “Animus” sections

After years of rumors and fervent speculation, Ubisoft has confirmed that it’s remaking one of the best Assassin’s Creed games, Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag.

The publisher shared a piece of artwork and a new name for the title, Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced, which is all we know for now.

However, the confirmation of a Black Flag remake will be enough to excite AC fans, as it’s widely regarded as one of the most accomplished titles in the series. In fact, the game’s excellent naval battles were spun off into Skull & Bones, although with little success.

Concept art for Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced. (Credit: Ubisoft)

Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced is expected to be a comprehensive remake, not just a visual upgrade, and will bring the game’s visuals more in line with the recently released Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Previous rumors have suggested that the game will remove the modern-day gameplay “Animus” sections, which have always been rather polarizing.

Ubisoft confirmed that Assassin’s Creed remakes were on the way back in July 2024. When asked about the future of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said: “Firstly, players can be excited about some remakes, which will allow us to revisit some of the games we’ve created in the past and modernize them; there are worlds in some of our older Assassin’s Creed games that are still extremely rich. Secondly, to answer your question, there will be plenty of experience variety.”

Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag released on October 29, 2013, and was a cross-gen title for PS3, Xbox 360, and PS4 and Xbox One. It achieved a Metacritic score of 88, making it one of the highest rated games in the series.

