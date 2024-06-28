🥷 Get ready for the return of some older Assassin’s Creed games

Ubisoft is planning to remake some of its classic Assassin’s Creed games for current-gen hardware. Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot revealed the news in an interview on the publisher’s website.

When asked about the future of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, Guillemot said: “Firstly, players can be excited about some remakes, which will allow us to revisit some of the games we've created in the past and modernize them; there are worlds in some of our older Assassin's Creed games that are still extremely rich. Secondly, to answer your question, there will be plenty of experience variety.”

Guillemot also said that fans of the series can expect Assassin’s Creed games to come out more regularly, but that the experience will differ each year. “There are a lot of good things to come, including Assassin's Creed Hexe, which we've announced, which is going to be a very different game from Assassin's Creed Shadows,” said Guillemot. “We're going to surprise people, I think.”

Guillemot didn’t share which older Assassin’s Creed titles would be remade, but a remake of Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag is reportedly in development. It could use many of the assets from Ubisoft’s maligned Skull & Bones title, which built upon Black Flag’s naval gameplay sections.

Ubisoft’s next entry in its popular franchise is Assassin’s Creed Shadows, which takes place in feudal Japan. The game is out on November 15, 2024, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and macOS. Assassin’s Creed Shadows is also coming to iPadOS.

The French publisher will also be hoping its open-world game Star Wars Outlaws will be received well by critics and players when is released on August 30, 2024.

