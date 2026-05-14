(Credit: The Shortcut)

📱 The Trump Mobile T1 phone begins shipping next week, according to a post from the official X account

👀 The phone has previously been delayed several times, has undergone a redesign and spec change

🤔 It had been assumed the phone was vaporware after the website’s T&Cs were updated to state that a pre-order didn’t guarantee device

💰 The phone is still being advertised at a promo price of $499

A post from the official Trump Mobile X account has confirmed the new phone will begin shipping next week.

In a surprise turn of events, the Trump Mobile T1 will be in the hands of consumers soon, according to the brand’s social media, with an accompanying 80 second video that shows off the redesigned device.

Nonetheless, it’s fair to remain skeptical, as Trump Mobile has missed a fair few shipping ledges for the T1. Originally, the phone was scheduled to launch in the summer of 2025, which then became October, November and then December and then slipping to 2026.

A redesign of the handset with better specs moved the goalposts again for its release, which brings us to now.

Trump Mobile CEO Pat O’Brien has told USA Today that the company will be ready to start fulfilling preorders “within the next several weeks”, which would suggest that some customers could still face a substantial wait for the handset.

The long delay for the handset had prompted widespread stories that the device was vaporware, after the terms and conditions of the Trump Mobile site for the T1’s pre-order program drastically changed.

It noted that “a deposit is not a purchase, does not constitute acceptance of an order, does not create a contract for sale… and does not guarantee that a Device will be produced or made available for purchase”, suggesting that even though folks had put down $100 for a deposit for the phone’s $499 price tag, they may not see any return on their initial ‘investment’ in the first place.

O’Brien also stated that he thought the delays that the T1 phone had undergone were “worth it” as Trump Mobile is “delivering an amazing product”. He also claimed that the first units were assembled in the US, and that future Trump Mobile models will add more components built primarily in the country.

The Trump Mobile T1 is still being advertised at $499, with the website stating that the phone has been “designed with American values in mind”, rather than the previous claim that the phone would be “made right here in the USA”, which was made in June 2025.

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Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.