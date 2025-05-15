(Credit: Matt Swider/The Shortcut)

📉 The Apple Vision Pro's high price has always been its biggest obstacle

😬 Contestants on The Price is Right significantly underestimated its retail price

😮 The actual price of $3,499 compared to the contestants’ guesses shows a disconnect from consumer expectations

💰 Apple may need to consider more affordable options, like Meta's Quest 3, to succeed in the market

The Apple Vision Pro has its fans, but there's no denying that the Cupertino company's mixed reality headset has failed – at least in terms of sales. While there are several pain points you could focus on, the biggest hurdle the Apple Vision Pro could never overcome was its price: something that’s evident in the clip below.

Apple's mixed reality headset appeared on The Price is Right (thanks, Justin Ryan), a game show where contestants try to guess the retail price of a product. Whoever gets closest to the actual price wins, but unfortunately for Apple, none of the four contestants' guesses were remotely near the Vision Pro's retail price.

Described as a "256GB Apple Vision Pro headset that offers an immersive 3D camera system that can display photos and videos, take calls, and can be used to play games, or watch TV," contestant 1 said $1,000. Contestant 2 said $750. Contestant 3 said $1,001. Contestant 4 said $1,270.

When the host revealed the actual Apple Vision Pro price of $3,499, listen to the audible groans from the audience. Ouch.

Ultimately, it shows that, despite a rather tepid pitch from the announcer, ordinary folk value Apple's headset at around $750 to $1,270. That's way off the $3,499.99 Apple asks for its Vision Pro, and poor sales have reportedly led to production stopping.

As we mentioned in our Apple Vision Pro review, “You should be aware that while Vision Pro is better than it was at launch, it still feels like it’s in beta – ideal for developers and early adopters who want to spend big on a window into the future, yet a luxury purchase for the average consumer.”

If Apple wants its next headset to succeed, it may need to learn from Meta. The Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest 3S are considerably cheaper at $299 and $499, and offer many of the same features as the Apple Vision Pro, albeit at lower quality.

Samsung and Google are the next companies hoping to crack the virtual/mixed reality headset market. Samsung's Project Moohan headset is powered by Google's new Android XR and is due to be released at some point later this year. Hopefully, Samsung gets the price right on its mixed reality headset.

