➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Speedy gaming monitor

🔊 Asus has announced the ROG Swift Pro PG248QP

📺 It’s a 1080p, 540Hz gaming monitor for esports

⏩ One of the fastest gaming monitors

📅 No release date yet

It’s CES 2023, and that means every PC manufacturer under the sun is wheeling out its latest and greatest tech. One of the early winners, though, is the new Asus ROG Swift Pro PG248QP: A 540Hz gaming monitor.

That’s one of the best gaming monitors on the planet for esports players, just weeks after a 600Hz gaming laptop was demoed in China. The difference, of course, is that you’ll actually be able to buy this one.

You’ll need the best gaming PC you can get for this display

The monitor is a 1080p display, packed with the new E-TN (esports Twisted Nematic). It’s a monitor technology that takes the already fast and responsive TN panel and speeds it up even further for use in esports like Overwatch 2. So while it might not be the highest resolution in the world, a 540Hz refresh rate will absolutely push even the best GPUs to their limits.

We’re not sure when this monitor will land on store shelves, or even how much it will cost. One thing’s for sure, though, it’s definitely one of the gaming monitors we have our eyes on at CES this year.

Why though?

It always seems like gaming monitors are getting faster, and there are definitely folks that don’t really need a monitor as speedy as this. However, while I personally wouldn’t be the best audience for this – I like to play the best PC games at 4K with all the eye candy enabled – there are definitely folks that can benefit from the faster display tech.

Esports gamers in general don’t really care about visual fidelity as much as having the fastest response times possible. It’s less about being able to see more frames, and more about being able to react as fast as humanly possible to what’s happening on screen.

Simply put, the faster an enemy shows up on your screen, the faster you’ll be able to shoot them or whatever. And, yes, with pro gamers it definitely comes down to milliseconds.

So, even while I’m definitely not the target audience for a monitor like this, I absolutely want to try it out. Heck, I need all the help I can get when I play Halo Infinite, I’m pretty bad.