📆 Xreal is bringing its Real 3D feature from the new Xreal 1S glasses to the older Xreal One Pro and Xreal One models on January 23

😮 The Real 3D technology converts 2D content (films, photos, games) into 3D using the glasses’ built-in X1 chip, without needing external software

🆚 This update gives Xreal an advantage over competitor Viture, which requires an app for 2D-to-3D conversion

🧑‍⚖️ The announcement follows Xreal filing a lawsuit against Viture for alleged patent infringement, claims which Viture denies

Xreal One Pro - $599

Xreal has announced that one of the best features of its new AR glasses, the Xreal 1S, is coming to the Xreal One Pro and Xreal One models this month.

On January 23, an update will be available that adds its Real 3D technology to the glasses, which turns 2D content into 3D without any software.

You can turn your favorite films, photos, games and more into a 3D image, which is powered by the glasses X1 chip inside.

Until now, Viture was the only AR glasses company offering 2D to 3D conversion, though you need to use software such as the Immersive3D app. Xreal’s on-device solution should mean you can enjoy 3D content on more devices.

To mark the announcement, Xreal is offering $50 off the One Pro for a limited time.

Xreal’s announcement comes shortly after the company filed a lawsuit against Viture for allegedly infringing its patents.

The company wrote in a press release that the “lawsuit is not merely about enforcing a single patent”, arguing instead that it is “ about stopping a pattern of intellectual property infringement that undermines the integrity of innovation and endangers continued technological development in this industry.”

Viture has rebutted the claims and said in a response published in Tom’s Guide, that its products “do not infringe upon the cited patent in any way,” inviting consumers to “look closely at the patent itself and form their own judgment”.

