Portable power banks have become an essential part of travelling these days, and Xiaomi’s UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank means you can keep your phone charged without even noticing it’s there.

At just 6mm thin and 98 grams, it’s slimmer than the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro, and just 0.2mm bigger than the impossibly thin iPhone Air.

It provides up to 15W of wireless fast charging and has a 5,000mAh battery cell with a rated capacity of 3,000mAh.

Along with wireless charging, you can also get up to 22.5W via fast wired charging, or charge two devices simultaneously.

You can also choose from three sleek colors: silver, black and an orange hue that will look great on the iPhone 17 Pro. Unsurprisingly, the orange color costs slightly more.

Of course, the Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 is compatible with almost all of the most popular phone models on the market, including the Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy lineup.

The Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 is available now and costs €59.99 for black and silver colorways and €64.99 for the orange.

