Nintendo is set to reveal the first full trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie trailer tomorrow, November 12.

A special Nintendo Direct will take place at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm GMT / 3pm CET focusing on the upcoming movie. Nintendo has said no game information will be included in this presentation, so bear that in mind.

We already know that cast members from The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be returning to reprise their roles, including Chris Pratt, Jack Black, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Charlie Day.

However, Yoshi will play a prominent part in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, but will he have a voice? Nintendo decided that Donkey Kong could speak in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and he was voiced by Seth Rogan. We’ll have to wait and see whether Yoshi will also get the same treatment.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was a phenomenal success for Nintendo, and the Kyoto-based company will be hoping The Super Mario Galaxy Movie can replicate that, especially as it ties in with Mario’s 40th Anniversary.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie grossed over $1 billion at the box office and is the highest-grossing video game movie of all time.

How to watch The Super Mario Galaxy Movie trailer

You can watch the world premiere of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie trailer on Nintendo’s YouTube Channel, which will be revealed during the dedicated Nintendo Direct. The Direct takes place on November 12 at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm GMT / 3pm CET.

You can find an embed of the YouTube video below.

