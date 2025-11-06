(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

The best power banks for Nintendo Switch 2 let you play for longer and help fix one of the console’s most frustrating problems. With its bigger screen and significant increase in power, the battery life isn’t as good as the Nintendo Switch OLED or even the Nintendo Switch (2019) model.

While you can expect between 2.5 and six hours of battery life from the Switch 2, a power bank can double that time, allowing you to play for longer uninterrupted. That’s why I’ve rounded up the best Switch 2 power banks you can buy, which each offer their own perks.

Belkin Power Bank 20K (30W) for Nintendo Switch 2

➕ Can charge the Switch 2 three times over

➕ Charges three devices at the same time

➖ No digital display

If you’re after a heavy-duty power bank that offers up to 3X charges for your Switch 2, then Belkin has you covered.

While it’s missing some quality of life features like a digital display, Belkin’s power bank can charge up to three devices at once, and offers 30W fast charging.

Belkin Nintendo Switch 2 Charger Case

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

➕ Get a case with a power bank included

➖ Rather bulky

Want a power bank and a case to store it? Belkin’s Nintendo Switch 2 Charger Case is one of the best Switch 2 cases for that exact reason. You get a roomy case that can protect your console and allow it to charge thanks to the included 10,000mAh power bank.

It features a simple digital display, and even though it’s rather bulky, it lets you charge your Switch 2 at least two times over. Again, you also get a great case that includes 10 pockets for Game Cards and an AirTag holder so you can track it.

Venom Nintendo Switch 2 Power Bank & Stand

➕ Clip-on design

➕ Kickstand included

➖ Probably won’t attach if you use a protective case or grip

The Venom Nintendo Switch 2 Power Bank & Stand charger is a slightly less elegant solution than the Genki Energy Pack, but well worth considering. Instead of attaching magnetically, the Venom Nintendo Switch 2 Power Bank attaches to the console via a clip-on design. It also features an integrated kickstand, so you can set your console down in tabletop mode.

The 20000mAh capacity means you can get up to four times extra playtime, and there’s a digital LED display that clearly shows the remaining battery percentage. You may have to remove your Switch 2 case or grip to use the Venom Nintendo Switch 2 Power Bank & Stand charger, but it’s a great option, nonetheless.

Genki Energy Pack

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

➕ The digital display is extremely useful

➕ Can attach to the back of your Switch 2

➖ More expensive than other power banks

Genki has made one of the best power banks for Switch 2. The Genki Energy Pack is a 10,000mAh power bank that can more than double the battery life of Nintendo’s console. It features a digital display so you can see how much charge is left and also features a sleek flat profile and supports Qi2 wireless charging.

It means you can attach it to the back of your system if you’re using the Genki Attack Power grip, or simply by sticking on one of the three MagSafe rings that are included. As it’s a wireless charger, it also means it can attach to your iPhone or Android device, making it doubly useful.

