Nintendo showed off the last trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie before its theatrical release on April 1 and also revealed three new voice actors joining the star-studded cast.

In a short and sweet Nintendo Direct, Chris Pratt (Mario), Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), and Keegan Michael-Key (Toad) all made an appearance to talk about the upcoming movie.

We also heard from Brie Larson (Rosalina) and Benny Safdie (Bowser Jr.), who are two new additions to the cast, as well as learning who will voice Yoshi, Wart and Honey Queen.

Wart, who is the final boss in Super Mario Bros. 2, is being played by Luiz Guzmán, and Yoshi is being voiced by actor and musician Donald Glover. Honey Queen will be voiced by Issa Rae.

During the Nintendo Direct, Chris Pratt revealed that Mario and Luigi will spend the entire film together this time around, as they were largely separated during The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto also said The Super Mario Galaxy Movie happens quickly “without a chance to catch your breath”, suggesting it’s more action-packed than the first film.

Today is March 10, or MAR10 Day as Nintendo has coined it. Nintendo has added three Mario-themed games to Nintendo Switch Online, and there are plenty of discounts and celebrations taking place throughout the day.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.