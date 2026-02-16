🍄 The original Super Mario Bros. Movie is currently available to watch for free on Fandango (with ads)

👏 This offer is timed ahead of the sequel, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, releasing on April 1

👍 The 2023 film featured Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Bowser; the sequel adds characters like Rosalina, Yoshi, and Bowser Jr.

👉 The free viewing is subject to advertisements and is only available to viewers in the US

If you haven’t seen the highest-grossing video game movie of all time yet, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is free to watch on Fandango. There’s no need to subscribe or pay anything, although you will have to sit through some ads.

Here’s a synopsis of Nintendo and Illumination Studios hit film that released in 2023:

“The movie tells the story of two Brooklyn plumbers who are brothers and best friends: Mario, the brave one with the “let’s-a go” attitude, and the perpetually anxious Luigi, who would prefer to go nowhere. We open with the Super Mario Brothers reckoning with their struggling plumbing business, and wind up in a whirlwind adventure through Mushroom Kingdom. Through their journey, we meet a cast of familiar, lovable characters, ultimately uniting together to defeat the power-hungry villain, Bowser. The Super Mario Bros. Movie takes what millions of gamers worldwide have loved for thirty-five years and levels it up to a new and breathtaking cinematic experience.”

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is getting a sequel on April 1, which makes Fandango’s offer timely if you somehow missed out on Mario’s big screen return. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie looks like it will be even better than the first film, as Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Bowser are joined by Yoshi, Rosalina, and Bowser. Jr.

The star-studded cast of Chris Pratt (Mario), Jack Black (Bowser), Charlie Day (Luigi) and Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach) will also include Brie Larson as Rosalina, Benny Safdie as Bowser Jr., but it’s unclear who plays Yoshi at this point.

Mario’s next adventure seems to lean even heavier on the source material, as we see locations from Super Mario Odyssey in the trailer, and out of this world locales including space exploration.

It’s unclear how long Fandango’s offer will last, so don’t wait around too much longer if you watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie for free without signing up to streaming service. It’s also worth noting that you’ll need to be based in the US.

Up next: Nintendo Virtual Boy hands-on: the 3D game console of your childhood dreams is back

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.