The Nintendo 3DS and Wii U eShop will soon shut down for good, which means you’ve only got a few weeks left to purchase any digital games before they’re no longer accessible.

Nintendo announced that both digital storefronts would close on March 27, 2023. From that date, it will no longer be possible to make purchases on either console and you won’t be able to download free content, including game demos.

However, you’ll still be able to redownload any games you’ve purchased in the past, including DLC, and software updates will also be available when you play a game on Wii U and Nintendo 3DS systems.

If you have any funds in your Nintendo 3DS or Wii U Nintendo eShop balance, you’ll have until March 27 to spend them, otherwise, you’ll be left with nothing to purchase.

Alternatively, Nintendo also suggests merging your Nintendo Network ID funds (which are used on the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Nintendo eShop) with the funds tied to your Nintendo Account (used for purchases on the Nintendo Switch eShop). You’ll have until March 2024 to merge your funds, which could give you some extra spending money to buy the best Nintendo Switch games.

With the closure of both eShops, there are countless games that will be gone for good. If you own either system and have some funds burning a hole in your account, here’s a quick selection of some eShop games you need to grab before they disappear.

Best Nintendo 3DS eShop games 🏆

Attack of the Friday Monsters! A Tokyo Tale

BoxBoy!

Dillon’s Rolling Western

Pullblox

Pushmo

Pocket Card Jockey

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Dual Destinies

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Spirit of Justice

Nintendo Pocket Football Club

Rhythm Paradise Megamix

Best Wii U eShop games 🥇

Affordable Space Adventures

Dr. Luigi

Duck Hunt

Mario vs. Donkey Kong: Tipping Stars

Metroid Prime Trilogy

Nano Assault Neo

NES Remix

NES Remix 2

Pushmo World

Star Fox Guard

