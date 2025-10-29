🎶 Nintendo is releasing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild soundtrack on vinyl in June 2026, in partnership with Laced Records

Nintendo has partnered with Laced Records to bring The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s evocative soundtrack to vinyl in June 2026.

A collectible double LP or premium eight-LP box set will be available on June 19, 2026. The 8-LP box set features archival artwork created by the development team, with 130 tracks, all newly remastered for the vinyl format.

The limited-edition 8-LP Box Set also features alternative blue and gold splatter effect heavyweight discs with printed disc inners and spined inner sleeves, housed in a rigid board dual slipcase. Each of the eight discs represents a theme from the game, such as when you free the Divine Beasts from Calamity Ganon.

The double LP set features 34 select tracks, which include fan-favorite musical cues like “Hyrule Castle” and “Great Fairy Fountain”. The double LP costs $49.99, while the eight-LP box set costs $194.99.

You can pre-purchase The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild vinyl soundtrack collection from Laced Records and My Nintendo Store today. The collection will also be available from the Nintendo New York and Nintendo San Francisco stores while supplies last. The standard-edition black vinyl version will be available at select retailers.

Of course, the soundtrack for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is also available on the Nintendo Music app. Nintendo Music is a free perk for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, and the streaming service continues to receive regular updates.

