The Nintendo Switch 2 will become another device you can watch YouTube on “soon”.

Currently, the Nintendo Switch YouTube app doesn’t work on the Switch 2, but the Team YouTube X account shared that support is on the way.

In response to a comment asking for the app on Switch 2, the Team YouTube account said: “Hey there! YouTube is not yet available on the Nintendo Switch 2, but we hope to be offering it soon.”

When asked whether the YouTube app will come to Switch 2 this year, Team YouTube said: “Totally understand your concern. Rest assured that we’re doing our best for YouTube to be available on Nintendo 2 Switch. Thanks for your patience.”

The Nintendo Switch hasn’t supported many streaming apps during its lifespan, but YouTube, Hulu and Crunchyroll were exceptions. YouTube continues to be one of the most popular video streaming services in the world, and allowing users to watch their favorite content on the Switch 2’s 8-inch 1080p display (which also supports HDR) would be welcome.

It’s unclear when the team at YouTube will bring an updated version of its app to Switch 2, but at least we’ve had confirmation it is still aware of the demand and that work is continuing.

With the Nintendo Switch 2 continuing to break sales records, Google will want to ensure that it isn’t missing out on millions of more potential customers by not supporting Nintendo’s new console.

