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👀 We might have just gotten our first look at the first PS6 game

🚀 Epic Games has shown off an overhauled version of Rocket League running on Unreal Engine 6

😲 The game has significantly improved visuals, with enhanced lighting and reflections, and stronger fine detail

🤔 Epic previously used a bespoke Unreal Engine 5 demo to showcase the PlayStation 5 before it launched

We might have just got our first look at the first game to come to the upcoming PS6 console.

As reported by Push Square, an updated version of Rocket League running on Epic’s upcoming Unreal Engine 6 engine has been shown off and announced at an esports event in Paris.

The accompanying footage shows significantly improved visuals, such as enhanced lighting and reflections on the game’s car models, plus stronger fine detail on the grass, for instance.

On its own, this doesn’t seem too exciting, but it’s important to remember that Epic previously used an Unreal Engine 5 demo called ‘Lumen in the Land of Nanite’ to show off what the PlayStation 5 was capable of.

With Unreal Engine 6, we may have just gotten our first look at what the next-gen Sony console is capable of.

Unreal Engine has usually been developed with scalability in mind, though, so it’s possible that this new version of Rocket League may also be able to run on PS5.

In any case, it seems like Rocket League is due a complete graphical overhaul, and what better way to make use of the new engine than with a shiny new, even beefier console?

In other PS6 news, leakers have suggested that the console’s specs and launch plans haven’t changed.

We don’t know much about the PlayStation 6 officially, beyond that Sony has said the next console generation has been “top of mind” in recent months, although leaks have indicated it could be a versatile console with accompanying handheld with a large amount of memory and with the ability to play discs as well as digital games.

The PlayStation 6 is expected to launch in 2027, according to leakers, and Microsoft is rumored to be targeting next year for its next-gen Xbox Project Helix hybrid console, too.

Up next: GTA 6 preorder update shared by an unexpected source

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.