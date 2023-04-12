Nintendo will drop the final trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom tomorrow, giving fans one last glimpse at what awaits them on May 12.

The trailer will air on the Nintendo YouTube channel at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm GMT / 4pm CEST, and will be the game’s third full trailer after the second was shown during a Nintendo Direct back in February.

You’ll be able to watch the new trailer below:

Last month, Nintendo gave us our best glimpse of the game yet when it released an extended gameplay trailer. That video gave a pretty comprehensive overview of everything we can expect to do in Tears of the Kingdom, so it’s possible this final trailer will delve further into its story and world.

It certainly has big shoes to fill. We reckon The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is the best Nintendo Switch game around, although it looks like Tears of the Kingdom is improving on all the standout bits of that firm foundation. With new crafting mechanics and a big emphasis on vertical, open-air traversal, the freeform open-world exploration that blew fans away in Breath of the Wild looks to only be getting bigger.

We’re not far away from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom release date now. With only a few weeks to go, Nintendo has already revealed a special edition Zelda-themed Nintendo Switch OLED to tie into the game’s launch.

Of course, you’re going to need a Switch of some kind to play it. Check out our rundown of the Nintendo Switch vs Nintendo Switch OLED to find which is right for you.