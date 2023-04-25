(Credit: Kevin Lee/The Shortcut)

If you’re excited about the Asus ROG Ally, like I am, you may be wondering what the price will be. Asus’s powerful PC handheld has top-of-the-line specs, including a full HD screen and a 120Hz display, and it surpasses Valve’s excellent Steam Deck when it comes to raw numbers.

Our very own

was extremely impressed in his

, saying “It makes the Steam Deck look dated” and it’s the “perfect way to play the

in 2023”.

But what about that all-important price point? Well, we now know that it will definitely cost less than $1,000, which is a relief.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Asus ROG Ally price

🤔 Asus has given us a better idea of what the ROG Ally price will be

💰 A representative said it will definitely cost less than $1,000

💪 The Asus ROG Ally is an impressive device and more powerful than the Steam Deck

📆 The portable PC launches on May 11, 2023

An Asus representative told PCGamer that the ROG Ally price, which is being held back for a May 11 launch event, said: “I can tell you for sure that the price will be $1,000. 200% it will be below $1,000.”

It’s great to hear that Asus isn’t planning to make the device prohibitively expensive, though it could technically announce the price to be $999.99 and still hit that below the $1,000 mark. That would feel like a cruel joke, though, so maybe we can expect a $799 or $899 price point.

Valve’s top-end Steam Deck costs $649, so if Asus can come close to matching that while providing a more capable device it could be onto a winner. However, the Steam Deck went on sale for the first time which suggests Valve could introduce a price cut to make its portable gaming PC more appealing.

The Asus ROG Ally runs Windows 11 which means all the major gaming platforms should run almost natively on the device. That includes Steam, PC Game Pass, the Epic Games Store, and EA Play to name but a few popular PC launchers.

Time will tell whether the Asus ROG Ally can dethrone the Steam Deck as the go-to portable gaming PC of choice, but its impressive specs and compatibility make it a genuine contender. Now, let’s just wait for that all-important price point.