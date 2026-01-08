💰 TCL has shown off a surprisingly affordable pair of AR glasses at CES 2026

TCL has shown off some new smart glasses at CES 2026, and they’re more affordable than you might think.

They’re called the RayNeo Air 4 Pro, and they launch on January 25 for just $299. Considering that rival devices go for around $400-$549 and everything seems to be going up in price, this is quite an exciting moment.

TCL says they’re the first HDR10-enabled AR glasses to come to market, and work as other devices do – that is, via a tethered USB-C connection to a smartphone or a laptop, projecting a large virtual screen in front of you to provide more screen real estate, forgoing the need for a heavier (and smaller-screened) portable monitor.

Hands-on impressions from the show floor seem to be very positive, with the microOLED displays being bright and crisp, addressing complaints that folks have had with other models in the past. TCL rates them as having a peak brightness of 1200 nits and a 98% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, making them vibrant and fairly accurate.

The RayNeo Air 4 Pro also has Bang & Olufsen-tuned speakers, in theory lending to solid audio credentials, plus AI 3D video conversion.

Alongside these more affordable glasses with a concrete release date, TCL has also shown off a more expensive concept pair of AR glasses called the RayNeo X3 Pro Project eSIM. These would be the first AR glasses to have a built-in eSIM for network connectivity, and would allow them to operate untethered from a smartphone or laptop.

The standard RayNeo X3 Pro without an eSIM is already $1,299, so it would make sense for the eSIM version to carry a premium for the feature. How much that would be remains to be seen.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.