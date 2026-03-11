👀 TCL has shown off its first OLED monitor that looks very much like the Studio Display

👍 It’s a 32-inch LG WOLED panel with a 4K/1080p resolution, 240Hz/480Hz refresh rate and up to 1300 nits of brightness

🔌 There is also a modern port selection with a 90W USB-C port, Bang & Olufsen-tuned speakers and a slim 6.4mm panel

💰 The 32X3A launches in China this month for 5,999 CNY (approx $870) and could see an international launch based on TCL’s previous endeavors

TCL has launched its first OLED monitor after many years of being a strictly Mini-LED brand, and it looks fantastic.

The brand has said that OLED will complement its existing Mini LED LCD technology, which it has pioneered in recent years, resulting in a rising reputation and higher market share.

It’s currently constructing a large OLED production facility in China, which TCL says will be the first to inkjet-print OLED screens as early as next year, signalling how serious the brand is about its OLED credentials.

The new monitor, the 32-inch 32X3A, appears to be using a WOLED panel from LG, and features the modern nice-to-haves you’d expect, such as a dual 4K/1080p resolution, 240Hz/480Hz refresh rate, a searing 1300 nits of peak brightness and 99% DCI-P3 color accuracy.

Its port selection also seems plentiful, with everything from HDMI 2.1 and the super-modern DisplayPort 2.1, plus a USB-C port with up to 90W of power delivery – that’s handy for charging a phone or laptop. The screen also features built-in speakers with tuning from Bang & Olufsen.

The big thing with this screen is how slim it is. At just 6.4mm, it’s a reminder of some of the first OLED screens shown off nearly two decades ago, plus its silver frame reminds me of Apple’s new Studio Displays.

The screen is launching in China this month for 5999 CNY, or roughly $870. This is typical for TCL, as it usually launches new products in China first before turning them international with launches at trade shows such as CES or IFA.

It’s been a big few months for TCL recently, with the launch of this screen, breaking ground on that OLED facility, and entering into an agreement with Sony for its Bravia TV business.

Up next: Samsung’s latest GDC announcement proves that 3D gaming isn’t dead after all

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.