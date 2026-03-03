📣 Apple announced a new pair of Studio Display and Studio Display XDR monitors

🖥️ Both feature a 5K (5,120 x 2,880) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and Thunderbolt 5 connectivity

💡 Studio Display tops features 600-nits of brightness

☀️ Studio Display XDR upgrades brightness to 2,000-nits and adds VRR for gaming

📷 Built-in 12MP Center Stage Camera works with Apple’s auto subject tracking and framing

🔊 Six-speaker array delivers a Spatial Audio experience

📦 $1,599 Studio Display and $3,299 Studio Display XDR are available to purchase now

Apple has announced a long-awaited sequel to the Studio Display, but there’s not just one but two Thunderbolt 5 monitors.

Firstly, the more pedestrian $1,599 27-inch Studio Display features a 5K (5,120 x 2,880) resolution, 600-nits of brightness, P3 color accuracy, and Thunderbolt 5 connectivity. More importantly, it features a ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate, putting it back in line with the speedy displays on the MacBook Pro and iPhone 17. The Studio Display also packs in six speakers to deliver Spatial Audio for a truly immersive experience.

The Studio Display’s Center Stage camera works with Apple’s subject tracking and framing (credit: Apple)

Another new addition to the Studio Display is a built-in 12MP Center Stage camera that can also present everything on your work surface with Desk View. The FaceTime camera also includes three “studio-quality” microphones.

The Studio Display also works as a Thunderbolt 5 hub with 96W of charging power and two integrated USB-C portsfor peripherals and charging.

Studio Display XDR

The Studio Display XDR features a serious mini-LED brightness boost (credit: Apple)

The $3,299 Studio Display XDR features the same 27-inch 5K display but with an upgraded Retina XDR panel with 2000 nits of peak HDR brightness (or 1000 nits of SDR brightness). This higher brightness comes thanks to the monitor’s 2,304 mini-LED local dimming zones.

The color gamut of this monitor is also deeper, accommodating 100% P3 and Adobe RGB, and 80% of the Rec. 2020 color gamut. The Studio Display XDR also features Adaptive Sync, which adjusts its ProMotion refresh rate between 47Hz and 120Hz for smoother gaming.

Lastly, the Studio Display XDR ships with a Thunderbolt 5 Pro connection and cable that support a higher 140W charging level, enough to power a 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.