⌚️ Tag Heuer just announced its new Connected Calibre E5 smartwatch

🍎 It’s the brand’s first watch that’s “Made for iPhone” certified

✅ This promises better connectivity, software updates, and more

📐 It features a classic design with a 1.39-inch screen

❤️ It can track your health, pay for things, and more

💰 The watch starts at $1,600

Tag Heuer is known for making some of the nicest high-end watches on the market, but one underrated aspect of its portfolio is its smartwatches. The brand has dabbled in the space before, and now, it’s adding to it with the introduction of the Connected Calibre E5. It takes on a classic watch design with a titanium body and 1.39-inch screen, and according to Tag Heuer, it’s Made for iPhone (MFi) certified - which means it directly takes on the Apple Watch Series 11 and Ultra 3.

Of course, Apple’s watches are geared more toward sports and everyday fashion than luxury, but this certification means that Tag Heuer wants you to at least consider its watch over one of Apple’s. After all, Tag Heuer says that 70% of its smartwatch users own iPhones, so it makes sense to see the company try to expand its user base.

While integration between the Connected Calibre E5 and your iPhone won’t be as tight as an Apple Watch, the MFi stamp does mean you’ll get better Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, faster pairing with your iPhone, regular software updates, and more.

(Credit: Tag Heuer)

The funniest part? The watch is technically powered by Android. Tag Heuer designed its own operating system based on Google’s open source version of the mobile OS, which means you’ll get less app support than a Wear OS watch but enough functionality for it to be called a smartwatch. You can still check your notifications, take calls with the built-in microphone and speaker, track your fitness and health goals (including blood oxygen levels and heart rate variability), pay for things with Google Pay, and even pair it with an LTE connection for phone-free usage.

The watch is available in both 40mm and 45mm sizes, with different case options and straps as well. There’s also a special edition version of the watch thanks to a collaboration between Tag Heuer and New Balance, which offers a lightweight design and material strap that’s geared toward runners.

Tag Heuer says the watch can last up to three days on a charge if you buy the 45mm version, and up to 1.5 days if you get the 40mm. Both come with a Snapdragon 5100+ processor that should provide ample performance.

(Credit: Tag Heuer)

The watch starts at $1,600, which is awfully steep for a smartwatch but makes sense given it’s coming from Tag Heuer. You can pick up the Connected Calibre E5 now from the brand’s website and boutiques across the country.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.