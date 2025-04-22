📶 T-Mobile is upgrading its two higher-end plans with slightly cheaper rates

T-Mobile is making changes to two of its top-tier plans. The Go5G Plus and Go5G Next plans are being replaced with Experience More and Experience Beyond, which are both very similar but come with increased high-speed hotspot data and access to Starlink satellites. T-Mobile is also throwing in five-year price locks for each rate, although there’s a caveat that might rub you the wrong way.

According to T-Mobile, Experience More is essentially the same as Go5G Plus with the same unlimited 5G service. Now, it comes with 60GB of high-speed hotspot data, an upgrade over the 50GB that were available with Go5G Plus. A single line is also less expensive now; T-Mobile is charging $85 per line, which is $5 cheaper than before.

Meanwhile, Experience Beyond is basically the same as Go5G Next with unlimited 5G, a new phone every year, free Netflix, free Apple TV Plus, and free Hulu. The upgrade here is a whopping 250GB of high-speed hotspot data, 5x more than the previous 50GB limit. It costs $100 per line after an autopay discount, which should work out to be less than what you’d pay for Go5G Next.

Both of T-Mobile’s new plans come with five-year price guarantees, which means your rate per line won’t go up. However, your rate won’t include taxes or fees, which can always increase or decrease over time. T-Mobile says it’s trying to help customers with ongoing inflation woes with its price lock guarantee, but it’s unclear how effective it’ll be since other fees will be subject to change.

T-Mobile is also throwing in access to the Starlink satellite network for emergencies when you aren’t in a cell range. The Experience Beyond plan includes access indefinitely, while Experience More gets you access until the end of 2025. After that, it isn’t clear how much it’ll cost you to keep it on your plan.

You can sign up for Experience More and Experience Beyond starting tomorrow.

