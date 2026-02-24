(Credit: The Game Awards)

📆 Summer Game Fest returns for 2026 in Los Angeles

🎮 The event is slated for June 5-June 8 2026 as the first of Geoff Keighley’s big gaming events

🙌 The kickoff show is at 5pm ET on June 5, with lots more events and livestreams over the following few days

🕹️ There will also be another Day of the Devs livestream straight after the kickoff show, as well as events aimed specifically at developers, too

Summer Game Fest, one of the biggest gaming events in the calendar, has been confirmed to return in 2026, and it isn’t too far away.

The first of Geoff Keighley’s gaming bonanzas will take place from June 5 through June 8, with the Live Kickoff show taking place at 5pm ET on the first day. That’s where we should see a lot of exciting reveals and trailers.

The opening event will be streaming globally everywhere from YouTube and Twitch to X and even Steam. If you’re in LA on the day of the event, then you also have the opportunity to grab a ticket for the live show that should go on sale in the spring.

Summer Game Fest isn’t just about the kickoff show. After that, there’s an invite-only event called Play Days that’s organized by iam8bit and is taking place in downtown LA.

The event is slated to have “immersive exhibits and hands-on experiences from the industry’s leading publishers and developers.” Coverage of this will be shared across digital and social platforms, so folks don’t miss out on what’s been shown off there.

Immediately after the kick-off show, there’s expected to be the annual Day of the Devs livestream, which should provide even more trailers and reveals, but specifically for indie games.

On the final day of the show, June 8, there’s going to be what’s described as a “thought leadership event” called Game Business Live that’s primarily aimed at game developers and publishers rather than the general public.

The event says it “brings together top industry voices on one stage for insightful discussions on key changes, challenges and opportunities shaping the global video game industry.”

Summer Game Fest 2025 brought games such as Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, Mortal Shell 2, and Arc Raiders. It remains to be seen what’s going to be unveiled this year, but we will be covering the event so you know what’s happening when.

