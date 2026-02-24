😖 Seamus Blackley, co-founder of Xbox, predicts the brand will be “sunsetted” under new CEO Asha Sharma, describing her role as “palliative care.”

Countless people have shared their opinions about Microsoft’s decision to appoint Asha Sharma as the new head of Xbox. But perhaps one that carries the most weight is that of Xbox co-founder, Seamus Blackley.

Blackley, who first proposed the idea of Microsoft launching a console and was instrumental in the Xbox brand being created, believes Asha Sharma’s appointment will lead to Xbox being “sunsetted” in the future.

Speaking to Gamesbeat, Blackley said: “Xbox, like a lot of businesses that aren’t the core AI business, is being sunsetted... They don’t say that, but that’s what’s happening. I expect that the new CEO, Asha Sharma, her job is going to be as a palliative care doctor who slides Xbox gently into the night.”

Blackley also lamented the fact Microsoft hasn’t hired someone who is a gamer at heart, as Sharma has openly admitted she isn’t one.

“It would have been shocking if they had somebody in there in a meaningful role who was passionate about games, passionate about the creator-driven business of games, because it would be in direct conflict with everything else Microsoft is doing,” said Blackley.

Microsoft’s obsession with AI is also at total odds with video games, Blackley said, and that the company is “now about enabling its customers by enabling AI to drive things. That’s at odds with the auteur model of any art, but specifically of games.”

Sharma recently shared her Gamertag after online commenters requested it, and it showed that the new Xbox CEO only started to play games in the last month or so. When asked what her favorite games were, Sharma said Halo, Valheim and Goldeneye. Some have accused Sharma of using AI to respond to people’s comments, an allegation which she has denied.

Sharma’s appointment took many people by surprise after Phil Spencer’s retirement and Sarah Bond’s resignation. Sharma joined Microsoft in 2024 and was the head of Core AI. Sharma said her three commitments as the CEO of Xbox include delivering great games, returning Xbox to what people remember, and focusing on the future of play.

