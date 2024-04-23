(Credit: Shift Up)

👍 Stellar Blade’s physical version should please collectors

😎 You can change the cover/dusk jacket to show a new design

🆓 Players will also get some free cosmetic items

📆 Stellar Blade is out on April 26 exclusively for PS5

Stellar Blade is one of the most anticipated upcoming PS5 games this year, and it’s nice to see that those who buy the game on disc will get a few bonuses.

Developer Shift Up shared a video of the physical packaging’s “secrets” on X, which includes a reversible cover/dust jacket and a download code for some cosmetic items like a new costume for EVE.

That might not sound too exciting, but with the rise in digital purchases, physical copies tend to get neglected. Sometimes the disc acts as nothing more than an activation key, making the physical version seem a little redundant.

Shift Up confirmed that the case artwork will be the same for all regions, and the action RPG will also be uncensored in all regions.

Stellar Blade was recently praised by Yoko Taro, developer of the excellent NieR: Automata. Taro believes it’s already a better game, which is quite the statement considering just how beloved NieR: Automata became with fans.

Stellar Blade launches exclusively on PS5 on April 26 and we’ll have a review on The Shortcut when the embargo lifts. A PC version of Stellar Blade is expected to be released at a later date. Hopefully, players will be able to unlock PlayStation Trophies in the PC version, like for Ghost of Tsushima: Director Cut.

If you can’t wait until April 26 to play Stellar Blade, a free demo is available from the PlayStation Store.