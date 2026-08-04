📈 The Steam Frame now has more than 50 verified games in its ‘Great on Frame’ category

👏 Valve has verified mostly VR games, but has included a range of flatscreen titles too

🃏 Titles range from Portal 2 to Balatro and Hades to Hollow Knight: Silksong

🤞 Along with the headset clearing a key certification milestone, it suggests we’re getting closer to a big launch

Valve has been hard at work verifying and certifying games for the Steam Frame, as its total number has ballooned to more than 50.

As per Road To VR, Valve has certified a lot more games than we’ve been able to keep track of for the Steam Frame, which can all be found in the new ‘Great on Frame’ category Valve recently launched.

We knew we were already up to 25 verified games, but we’re now well over 50. A lot of the games on the list are native VR titles, including Valve’s own showcase VR titles that were some of the first to be certified.

However, Valve has also given the green light to a lot of flat-screen titles. This includes the first game Valve certified in Portal 2, plus the addictive Poker-style card game Balatro, and others including Hollow Knight: Silksong and Hades.

Valve has been steadily verifying more games for the Steam Frame as part of its extensive back-end updates, which has signalled that an announcement for a price and the long-awaited Steam Frame pre-order could come at virtually any moment, it seems.

The news on price isn’t a good one if one insider is to be believed. The Steam Frame price could start at $1,100, which isn’t good news for folks who hoped the Steam Frame would be more affordable.

That same insider also thought we were overdue for a release date and price announcement, especially as the Steam Frame has recently cleared one of its final regulatory hurdles, suggesting a launch is very close otherwise.

Alas, it seems all we can do is keep waiting, but this mega certification of games and consistent backend updates is a sign something may come soon.

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Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.