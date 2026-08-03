(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

🏀 dbrand offers over 50 Steam Machine skins, ranging from discreet options like White Marble to unique, conversation-starting designs like Basketbox and Package

👀 These skins allow users to customize their console’s appearance, either blending it into their living room decor or making it stand out

👍 Application is straightforward due to the console’s square shape, with the design allowing for easy alignment without bubbles or creases

😍 The skins provide a full-coverage alternative to the standard console design, offering a transformative look for most Steam Machine models

dbrand: Steam Machine skins

One of the most appealing aspects of the Steam Machine is its size. At just a little larger than a Nintendo GameCube, it fits neatly into any entertainment center and is unassuming enough that it doesn’t attract attention.

However, with dbrand’s Steam Machine skins, you can make Valve’s mini gaming PC even more inconspicuous. Or, if you’d prefer, you can transform the Steam Machine into a real conversation starter.

With my Steam Machine taking pride of place in my living room, I wanted to make Valve’s diminutive box all but disappear. The White Marble skin was the perfect choice, and now the Steam Machine looks like an expensive ornament instead.

As the only gamer in my house, it’s also been given the seal of approval from my fiancée, who’s gone from looking at the Steam Machine with disdain to now giving it no attention whatsoever. That’s a win in my book.

Before and after. (Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

However, perhaps the most striking Steam Machine skin is the ‘Basketbox’. Complete with a pebble-like texture, the Basketbox skin successfully transforms the Steam Machine into a cube-shaped basketball – and it’s actually a lot more pleasing in person.

Baller. (Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

And then there’s the ‘Package’ skin, which was voted the most popular in our poll on X. If you want the Steam Machine to look like a cardboard box that could be found sitting on the shelf of a warehouse, you can.

Don’t drop it. (Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

Or how about the Flat Earth skin? With over 50 skins to choose from, there’s something to suit every taste: whether you want something flashy, artsy, sleek or understated.

Out of this world. (Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

If you’re worried about applying the skins, don’t be. Thanks to the Steam Machine’s square dimensions, it’s a breeze. You can just follow the natural lines provided by the system, which made aligning everything effortless. I never ended up with any nasty bubbles or creases.

Unless you’re rocking the solid walnut faceplate on the 2TB Steam Machine model, dbrand’s skins are a fantastic alternative that cover the entire unit, not just the front. They also really have a transformative effect on the look and feel of Valve’s system.

Now I just need to get the White Marble skin for the Steam Machine controller to complete the look.

Up next: Steam Frame release may be further out than we thought, as verification logo disappears

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.