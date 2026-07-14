👍 Valve has certified three more games for the Steam Frame

👏 Both UNDERDOGS, Slots & Diapers, and Ancient Dungeons are now Steam Frame verified

👀 They also show up in the new ‘Great on Frame’ category on Steam

🤔 Valve seems to be constantly working on Steam Frame updates ahead of its official release

Valve has just verified three more games for the Steam Frame with its latest backend update.

As per Steam Hardware Updates on X, both UNDERDOGS, Slots & Diapers, and Ancient Dungeons are now Steam Frame verified, joining a growing contingent of titles that Valve has certified for the new headset.

This comes after news that the headset got its first certified game – Portal 2 – and Valve certified its own VR showcase games for the headset with Aperture Hand Labs and The Lab.

All three of those games also form part of Valve’s recently launched new category for ‘Great on Frame’ games on Steam alongside other titles such as Titan Isles and Into Black.

Valve also recently received one of its biggest Steam Frame shipments yet, with nearly two tonnes of headsets and controllers coming into Valve’s US warehouse, as Steam Hardware Updates had noted.

The X account has been keeping a close eye on the number of shipments Valve has gotten, with last week’s flurry taking the then total to 15 shipments of the Steam Frame.

Valve has received a steady stream of shipments of the device in recent weeks, similar to the lead-up to both the Steam Controller and the Steam Machine launching. Clearly, Valve wants to ensure it has stock on hand ahead of the hotly anticipated Steam Frame pre-order reveal.

This all points to a launch being very close, it would seem – on that note, the Steam Hardware Updates account has stated that they expect the wait between the Steam Machine’s release and Steam Frame’s announcement to be shorter than it was for the Steam Controller and the Steam Machine.

For reference, the gap between the Steam Controller announcement and the Steam Machine’s was 49 days (between May 4 and June 22).

We’re still awaiting any form of concrete, official Steam Frame news from Valve, but all the news points to something coming soon.

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Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.