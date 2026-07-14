👀 The leaked Donkey Kong LEGO set recreates the iconic 1980s arcade machine, featuring figures of Jumpman, DK, and Pauline

🧱 The set consists of 1,367 pieces, carries an 18+ rating, and is expected to retail for around $200 when released in August

🤔 It’s anticipated to include interactive elements, such as a movable joystick and potentially animated characters

👏 Collector reception has been positive, despite the build being considered fairly expensive

LEGO: Pokémon sets

Nintendo teased its next LEGO collaboration would involve Donkey Kong back in May – and it looks like the set has leaked early.

As shared on the Reddit thread r/Legoleak, the set recreates the classic arcade machine, complete with Jumpman, DK, and Pauline from the 80s smash hit. It features 1,367 pieces and is expected to cost $200 when it is released in August.

It’s likely the Donkey Kong LEGO set will include some sort of interactivity. Expect to be able to move the joystick around, and hopefully, some of the in-game characters will animate.

According to the comments on the Reddit thread, the design is being well-received, and the price isn’t putting collectors off. It does look like a more complicated build, as highlighted by the 18+ rating.

Expect an official announcement and reveal of the Nintendo Donkey Kong LEGO set in the next few weeks ahead of its rumored release date.

Up next: Call of Duty: Black Ops PS5 port is as bare bones as it gets – and already being ruined by hackers

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.