(Credit: The Shortcut)

😅 The Steam Deck OLED sold out again in the US, despite a severe price hike of almost 50% for each model

📈 The 512GB model increased 44% to $789, and the 1TB model increased 46% to $949

🤔 The demand is likely due to months of being out of stock, the handheld’s quality (especially the OLED screen), fear of missing out (FOMO), and purchases by opportunists/scalpers

😩 The new pricing removes its status as an easy entry-level option and is expected to cause the upcoming Steam Machine to cost at least four figures

Valve’s Steam Deck OLED received a severe price hike yesterday, returning to stock on Steam with a price increase of almost 50% for each model.

The Steam Deck OLED 512GB jumped 44% to $789 (was $549), and the 1TB model increased 46% to $949 (was $749).

However, despite the huge jump in price, the Steam Deck OLED has once again sold out in the US.

There are a few reasons why this might be the case. First, the Steam Deck OLED has been out of stock for months, so demand will have naturally built up. Second, even though I wouldn’t recommend the Steam Deck OLED at its new price point, it’s still a fantastic PC handheld, and its gorgeous OLED screen alone separates it from most of the competition.

The fear of missing out (or FOMO) may have led some potential buyers to pick one up, regardless of the new price tag. And there’s also the distinct possibility that opportunists and scalpers may have tried to pick up a few units knowing the handheld is in scarce supply.

With the Steam Deck OLED 1TB model costing more than a PS5 Pro and only slightly less than the significantly more powerful Asus ROG Xbox Ally X, Valve’s handheld is no longer the entry-level option it once was.

The impact of the Steam Deck price rise will also undoubtedly have a knock on effect on the company’s upcoming Steam Machine and Steam Frame, which are still without a release date or official price tag.

Many now expect the Steam Machine to cost at least four figures, which could diminish the system’s original appeal.

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Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.