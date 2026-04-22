🎮 Valve could be set to release the Steam Controller as a standalone product in a matter of days

📦 It has reportedly uploaded an unboxing video of the controller to Steam, and shipping manifests have reported a large shipment of controllers to Valve

👀 The video has the reference “steam_controller_unboxing_2026”, although isn’t playable on Steam just yet

🗣️ It could be the case that Valve is releasing the Steam Controller on its own to keep the conversation going about its hardware ambitions

The release of the Steam Controller looks to be quite imminent, according to recent rumors.

We’d already heard about reported shipping manifests containing a large reported quantity of Steam Controllers (listed in shipping documentation as a “wireless PC controller”), and it now seems like Valve is gearing up for launch coverage, including an unboxing video.

As leaked by Brad Lynch on X, Valve has reportedly uploaded a Steam Controller unboxing video to Steam, which is visible in the Steam client backend with SteamDB under the reference “steam_controller_unboxing_2026”, although it isn’t viable just yet.

Both recent developments point to the fact that Valve may release the Steam Controller on its own, rather than just as part of a bundle with the Steam Machine.

We’ve still received no further word on the Steam Machine’s price, and we only know that both it and the Steam Frame VR headset will launch this year, with no further details on an exact window.

Therefore, unless there’s been a miraculous turn of events for the Steam Machine, it makes sense to expect the controller on its own, rather than as part of a bundle.

Reports elsewhere had noted that this may be a tactic from Valve to keep the conversation going around Steam hardware at a particularly dry time, especially given that it seems like the current ongoing memory crisis and the volatility of associated component pricing has railroaded Valve’s original release plans.

While we don’t know the price of the Steam Controller, we know a fair bit about its specs that were announced when Valve announced the Machine, Frame and Controller products back in November 2025.

The controller has a pair of haptic touchpads towards the bottom of the controller, alongside drift-proof TMR joysticks, four programmable rear paddle buttons, gyroscopic motion controls, and HD haptics.

It even has capacitive touch sensors that can detect when you’re using the controller, and pairs wirelessly to a host device via a bundled 2.4GHz receiver. The controller is rated to last for up to 35 hours on a single charge and will come with a magnetic charging pod.

Up next: Steam Controller may be the last gamepad I ever buy for PC – here’s why

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.