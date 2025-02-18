🎧 Spotify could finally give its users hi-fi audio quality in 2025

Spotify has been rumored for four straight years to be on the verge of releasing hi-fi audio support, and in the year 2025, it could finally happen. Bloomberg reports that Spotify is currently targeting this year to release its new “Music Pro” tier, which will enable the higher-quality streaming feature for an extra $5-$6 per month. It would finally fulfill the company's promise in 2021 and catch up with Apple Music and Amazon Music in offering higher fidelity streaming.

One of the challenges Spotify has been facing with developing its hi-fi feature is ensuring its partners are happy with the ordeal. A large reason why it’s taking this long is due to the streaming company continuing to work out details with major music companies, such as record labels. Spotify’s recent licensing agreements with Warner Music Group and Universal Music Group could be signs that talks are going in the right direction, but it’s largely unclear whether these deals have made a difference in the hi-fi release date timeline.

Regardless, Bloomberg’s report indicates that Spotify wants to release the feature this year, and it’ll sweeten the Music Pro pot by including a few extra features to convince you to subscribe. That includes some DJ tools that will let you mix songs together, speed them up or slow them down, and more, with some of the tools utilizing AI. Music Pro might also get you discounts on concert tickets.

With the base Spotify plan at $11.99 per month, it’s a bit disappointing the Music Pro hi-fi tier will cost an extra $5-$6, if only because Apple and Amazon include the feature in their base plans free of charge. Bloomberg says the price could vary depending on where you are in the world, but that likely won’t mean there’ll be a way to cheat to get it for cheaper.

The report doesn’t specify when Spotify’s Music Pro add-on will be available, but all signs seem to point to 2025 as the year we finally get hi-fi on Spotify. Let’s kee our fingers crossed.

Max Buondonno is Editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, Newsweek, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.