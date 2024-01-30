Sony has announced a new State of Play will take place tomorrow, January 31, at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm GMT.

The broadcast will be over 40 minutes long and will feature extended looks at Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin, two PS5 exclusives that are due out this year. We’ll also get a look at 15 other titles coming to PS5 and PSVR 2 (hurrah!) in 2024 and the future.

If you’d like to tune in live, you can watch the Sony State of Play on YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok.

What to expect during Sony’s State of Play

PlayStation fans have been eagerly waiting to find out what’s next in the pipeline from Sony, particularly as the Japanese company hasn’t announced any first-party exclusive titles for 2024.

There’s a chance that could change tomorrow, as Sony may be ready to reveal something from its illustrious studios, but don’t hold your breath. Sony appears to be content with providing third-party exclusives like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Rise of the Ronin and Helldivers 2 to keep players entertained.

Here are the upcoming PS5 games we expect to see in more detail during Sony’s next State of Play.

Stellar Blade

Initially revealed as Project EVE, Sony snapped up the exclusivity rights to the upcoming Korean-developed action game. We should get a release date during the State of Play and a better look at the gameplay mechanics.

Rise of the Ronin

Rise of the Ronin was first shown way back in 2023 but it’s almost here. The game is out on March 22 and sees players embark on an epic journey across war-torn 19th-century Japan. The game is being developed by Team Ninja, the studio behind Nioh and the Ninja Gaiden series.

Concord

If you’ve forgotten about Concord, you’re not the only one. The PvP multiplayer FPS was announced during last year’s PlayStation Showcase and is being developed by the recently acquired Firewalk Studios. Expect a deeper dive into the game and possibly a release date.

DS2: On the Beach

The sequel to Death Stranding, titled DS2: On the Beach, should receive another trailer during Sony’s State of Play. Hideo Kojima reshared Sony’s announcement post, heavily hinting that we’ll see more of what Death Stranding 2 will offer.

Silent Hill 2

Things have been eerily quiet when it comes to news about the Silent Hill 2 remake. We’ve heard next to nothing since the game was first revealed, but that should change tomorrow. Silent Hill 2 is supposed to be released this year, so hopefully we get a firm date.

Helldivers 2

Expect a short and sweet launch trailer for Helldivers 2, which is out on February 8. The multiplayer shooter is the first notable PS5 exclusive of the year (The Last of Us 2 Remastered aside) and it’ll be interesting to see if it manages to find an audience.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Easily the most anticipated PS5 exclusive of the year, it would be amiss for Sony not to show another short trailer to get fans even more excited about the upcoming release of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. It’s out on February 22.

Sonic Generations remake

Sega is tipped to show off a remake of Sonic Generations. The company is currently holding a Sonic Franchise Sale, but Sonic Generations isn’t included, adding fuel to the fire. The game could be a simple remaster, but it seems like Sega wants to cash in on one of the better Sonic games in recent times.

Until Dawn remaster

Following the news that Until Dawn is getting a movie adaptation, rumors suggest that an Until Dawn remaster could be coming to PS5. The game was first released in 2015, so it wouldn’t be quite as controversial as some of Sony’s recent remasters.

New Metro game

It’s been a while since we returned to post-apocalyptic Russia, but we could see a new Metro game announced during Sony’s State of Play. The game is tipped to be a VR experience, which would give the ailing PSVR 2 a much-needed shot in the arm.