🔭 24-600mm f2.8-4 Zeiss lens combines the 25x zoom range of 3-4 lenses into one

📸 ideal travel camera for capturing both wide landscapes and zoomed-in street subjects.

֎ Lens aperture narrows from f2.4 to a locked f4 by 103mm

🖼️1-inch Exmor 20MP sensor is mid-range in resolution

💡 Backside-illuminated sensor improves low-light performance

⚙️ Stacked Bionz XR processor speeds up processing and burst shooting

🎬 Sony’s full modern video suite adds 10-bit 4:2:2 S-Log 3 and LUT support

🧠 Sony’s AI chip drives subject recognition, color, and exposure, and overall improves autofocus

🔋 New Z-battery claims 50% longer life than the previous W-battery

🔭 Big zoom. The biggest draw and first thing you’ll notice about this camera is its 24-600mm f2.8 to f4 Zeiss lens. That 25x range allows me to capture wide shots of the NYC landscape to zoom in on the most interesting characters I see on the street. This makes the camera a fantastic travel companion, as it essentially combines three to four lenses into a single piece of glass.

֎ Variable aperture. Unfortunately, the Sony RX10 V’s big zoom lens has the downside of a variable aperture that starts shrinking from f2.4 after the tinniest increment of zoom at 25mm. At 103mm, the lens locks in at an f4 aperture for the rest of the focal range. It’s not a huge pain to work around, but if you tire of tweaking your settings around the aperture changing all the time, there are P- and S-modes.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🖼️ 20MP sensor. The Sony RX10 V features a 20MP 1-inch Exmor image sensor that’s mid-range in resolution, but it’s both backside-illuminated and fully stacked. The first element, backside illumination, gives this sensor better low-light shooting capabilities, allowing it to capture photos in darker environments at lower ISO speeds and potentially with less noise. Meanwhile, the stacked nature of this sensor overlays it with Sony’s Bionz XR processor to speed up image processing and burst shooting.

🎬 Modern video specs. The best upgrades from the RX10 V’s new Exmor sensor are that it features all of Sony’s modern video features, including S-Log 3 shooting at 10-bit and 4.2.2. It also supports LUTs, so you can see how your footage will look at the start of your edit as you’re filming.

🧠AI chip. As with all of Sony’s modern camera releases, the RX10 V comes rocking an AI chip that powers everything from subject recognition to color reproduction and exposure control. The most immediate benefit I experienced was the RX10 V’s greatly improved autofocus, which allowed me to lock onto fast-moving subjects even at max zoom and while shooting through a crowd.

🔋 50% more battery. The RX10 V now works with Sony’s Z-batteries, which the company claims offers 50% longer battery life than its previous W-batteries. I haven’t fully tested the RX10 V’s longevity in a day, but after shooting 100-odd photos, including bursts, I only exhausted the battery by 15%.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam