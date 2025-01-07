(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🚗 Sony Honda Mobility are finally putting the Afeela car up for preorder

💰 The car will start at a whopping $89,900

👀 You can preorder it now via a $200 refundable deposit

🤖 We’ve learned a few new details about the car as well

Sony and Honda have been working on the Afeela electric car for some time now, and after years of wheeling it out in front of live crowds at CES (once with a PlayStation controller), Sony Honda Mobility has finally put the vehicle up for preorder - at a high asking price.

Announced during its CES 2025 press conference, Sony confirmed that the Afeela 1 will start at a whopping $89,900. This gets you the standard Origin trim, while the Signature trim will set you back $109,900. You can preorder the car starting now, so long as you’re okay with shelling over a $200 refundable deposit to reserve one. Right now, only those in California can place pre-orders, and the only color option is Core Black (pictured above).

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

The few times I’ve gotten to see the Afeela in person, I’ve always found it to be quite an attractive vehicle, at least as attractive as a futuristic spaceship on wheels can look. There are 40 different sensors on this thing to help with self-driving, safety features, and other smart features powered by AI. Screens span the entire dashboard, while special lighting gives the interior a unique feel that’s both premium and a little extra.

There are a lot of big ideas in the Afeela, and the software will be adding features more and more over time. The car comes with customizable themes, games, entertainment options, and more, and there’s no shortage of wow factors that Sony has leaned into to generate press, like summing the car with someone’s voice and steering it with a PlayStation controller.

Speaking of which, you’ll also be able to play PS5 games in the Afeela, although we haven’t been able to get confirmation as to where the PS5 is located in the car.

Sony Honda Mobility also shared some new specs pertaining to the Afeela 1, such as 300 miles of EPA-estimated range. The company also confirmed the car will work with the Tesla Supercharger network. With the purchase of an Afeela 1, you’ll get a free three-year subscription to some of the features in the car like Level 2+ driver assist and an AI assistant.

Overall, the Afeela seems like it could be one of the most interesting EVs we’ve ever seen. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait until 2026 for the Origin trim to start shipping, while the Signature trim isn’t expected to launch until 2027.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop.