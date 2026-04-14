(Credit: Kevin Lee/The Shortcut)

🎧 Sony has introduced the Inzone H6 Air, an open-back gaming headset developed with PlayStation Studios and approved by Kojima Productions, available now for $199.99

💨 The new Inzone M10S II is an esports-focused OLED gaming monitor featuring a QHD 540Hz refresh rate, a 0.02ms response time, and a 720Hz HD mode, priced at $1,099.99

💜 Sony is also releasing a translucent Glass Purple colorway of the existing Inzone Buds for $239.99

🧡 Fnatic Editions of the Inzone Mouse A ($169.99), Mat-F ($74.99), and Mat-D ($44.99) are now available

Sony has announced two new additions to its growing lineup of Inzone gaming gear, as well as a striking purple colorway and Fnatic Editions of existing products.

Sony Inzone H6 Air

The Sony Inzone H6 Air is an open-back headset that promises to deliver immersive sound thanks to its acoustic structure and custom drivers. The headset uses the same technology as Sony’s renowned MDR-MV1 open-back studio monitor headphones, which have been adapted for the Inzone H6 Air.

(Credit: Kevin Lee/The Shortcut)

Sony has even developed a special ‘RPG/Adventure’ equalizer profile for the headset that was made in collaboration with sound designers from PlayStation Studios at Sony Interactive Entertainment. As a result, the Sony Inzone H6 Air has received a stamp of approval from Death Stranding 2 creators Kojima Productions.

To access the EQ settings, the Inzone H6 Air can connect via a USB-C Audio Box, which offers virtual 7.1 channel surround sound with 360 Spatial Sound for gaming.

Like the Sony Inzone H9 II, the H6 Air features an adjustable cardioid mic. Hopefully, it delivers the same quality, as I noted the microphone was a real highlight in my Sony Inzone H9 II review.

The Inzone H6 Air is available now from Amazon, Best Buy and Sony.com for $199.99.

Inzone M10S II gaming monitor

Sony is also releasing a new esports gaming monitor that’s been designed in collaboration with Fnatic. The Inzone M10S II features an OLED panel with a QHD 540Hz refresh rate and a 0.02ms response time.

The M10S II also has a new Super Anti-glare Film, and can be switched to a HD 720Hz mode with customizable display settings such as the options to switch between a full-size 27-inch 1440p display or a 24.5-inch 1080p display.

Furthermore, the monitor stand offers a wide range of flexibility and can be tilted from -5° to 35°, so you can position it to suit your needs. Sony also says the Inzone M10S II is designed to minimize brightness loss while delivering sharper motion clarity, and should eliminate VRR flicker.

The Inzone M10S II will be available later this year for $1,099.99.

Inzone Buds Glass Purple and Fnatic Editions

(Credit: Kevin Lee/The Shortcut)

Alongside the two new Inzone models, Sony has released a translucent Glass Purple edition of the Inzone Buds, which are available now from Amazon, Best Buy, and Sony.com for $239.99.

(Credit: Sony)

Orange Fnatic Editions of the Mouse A, Mat-F and Mat-D are also available from Sony.com for $169.99, $74.99 and $44.99, respectively. The Inzone Mat-F mouse pad features a design inspired by Fnatic’s Valorant team and the Inzone Mat-D features an orange to black gradient design.

Up next: Sony Inzone H9 II best EQ settings: get in the zone with these equalizer tweaks

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.