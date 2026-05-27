📉 Sony’s Days of Play 2026 sale sees deep discounts on all things headsets

💰 The PSVR 2 has dropped down to $300 after a hefty $100 price cut

🎧 The Pulse Explore earbuds are $50 off, while the Pulse Elite headset is $40 off

😖 There are also price cuts on various controllers, although no console-specific reductions

Walmart: PSVR 2

Best Buy: Pulse Elite headset

Best Buy: DualSense Edge

Best Buy: Pulse Explore earbuds

Sony’s big Days of Play sale has returned for 2026, and it features some surprisingly hefty discounts.

The brand hasn’t revealed all of its promos for the sale that begins today and is expected to run through June 10, but a few deals have been teased that you can nab by going directly to the PlayStation Direct store and through online retailers.

The headline is that Sony has knocked $100 off its second-gen PSVR 2 virtual reality headset to make it $300, which looks to be a new low price on the bundle with the headset, two PSVR 2 Sense controllers and straps, a USB charging cable and stereo headphones.

For reference, the headset received a permanent price cut down from its original $550 price tag to $400 on its two-year anniversary last year, which is today’s official MSRP – the $300 we’re seeing it for today beats the 2024 Black Friday sale that saw the Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle drop to $350.

Elsewhere, Sony is offering a $50 discount on the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds and a $40 discount on the Pulse Elite wireless headset to make the brand’s own flagship PlayStation headsets cheaper.

As for controllers, the customizable, pro-grade DualSense Edge is $30 off, as is the Access controller. Various DualSense wireless controllers are up to $20 off in a more modest set of discounts.

Sony has also said there will be discounts on PS5 games such as Ghost of Yōtei, Helldivers 2, Death Stranding 2 and The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.

The notable omission with Days of Play for this year is that no PS5 consoles are part of the discounts, as they have been in previous years. This is surely due to the recent hefty PS5 price increases from Sony that saw the PS5 Pro rise to $900, and the PS5 Standard and Digital models rise to $650 and $600, respectively.

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Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.