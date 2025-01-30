🙏 Sony is changing its mandatory PSN sign-in policy on PC

😠 PC players had to create and sign into a PlayStation Network account

🤷‍♂️ This even applied to single-player games

👏 However, Sony is making sign-in optional for some games and offering benefits for those that do

Ahead of the PC launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Sony has walked back its controversial policy of requiring a PlayStation Network account to access its single-player titles.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, God of War Ragnarok, and Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered will make the need for a PlayStation Network account optional, though players will miss out on some benefits like trophies and friend management.

Sony is also trying to reward PC players who sign up for a PlayStation Network account with in-game content unlocks. Players who opt to sign in with a PSN account will receive the following unlocks in these games:

Sony controversially begun making PlayStation Network accounts mandatory to play its games on PC. The decision caused an uproar and created a huge backlash when it was introduced to Helldivers 2, many months after the game launched. Sony claimed the need for a PlayStation Account was because of “safety and security provided on PlayStation and PlayStation Studios games” but this didn’t appease players.

It’s unlikely that Sony’s offer of in-game content will encourage any PC players to sign in with a PlayStation Network account if they were against it, but it’s pleasing to see that for some games, especially single-player titles, singing in with an account will at least be optional.

