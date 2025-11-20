A Sonos sound system is one of those things every tech lover aspires to buy, and thanks to these Black Friday deals, there’s never been a better time to pick up a soundbar, Bluetooth speaker, or the Sonos Ace wireless headphones.

The most significant savings go to 30% off the Sonos Ace Wireless Headphones, which slashes its usual $399 price by $120. The Sonos Ace is an excellent pair of headphones at full price that offer great noise cancelling, a clear transparency mode, and the unique ability to stream spatial audio from any Sonos soundbar.

Walmart: Sonos Ace – $279

The next deal you won’t want to miss is 20% off the Sonos Arc Ultra, which takes $220 off the soundbar’s usual $1,199 price. The biggest discount we’ve seen on the Sonos Arc Ultra has been $100, so don’t miss the chance to pick it up for $879. More than other soundbars, the Sonos Arc Ultra is truly an all-in-one sound system that can pump up the bass and create a theatrical soundstage on its own.

Walmart: Sonos Arc Ultra – $879

Walmart: Sonos Sub 4 - $719

Wmt: Sonos Arc Ultra & Sub 4 – $1,499

You can also purchase the Sonos Arc Ultra and Sonos’ powerful Sub 4 subwoofer together for $1,499, almost $400 less than its usual $1,898 bundled price. Or if you already own a Sonos soundbar and just want to upgrade your bass, the Sonos Sub 4 is down to $719 from its original $899 price.

The Sonos Move 2 portable smart speaker is available for $375 – Now 25% off the full $499 price). Lastly, the Sonos Era 100 and Sonos Era 300 are marked down to $169 and $379, respectively. That’s more than 20% off Sonos’ other Bluetooth speakers, which can also be added to your home theater as a pair of stereo/spatial sound speakers or rear satellites for your Sonos soundbar.

Walmart: Sonos Move 2 – $375

Sonos Era 100 – $169

Walmart: Sonos Era 300 - $379