It appears that the competition at the fighting game event Evo 2023 may be too hot for some PS5 consoles to handle, as reports have shown competitors’ fighting sticks – which plug in via USB – are melting.

Competitors are blaming the heavy use of PlayStation 5 consoles, which are running for hours at a time and probably not in ideal conditions when it comes to airflow.

The PS5, just like the Xbox Series X, expells a lot of hot air when in operation. Unlike the Xbox Series X, however, which expels the vast majority of its heat through the top of the console, the PS5 sends hot air out of the back, right where the console’s two USB ports are located.

Prolonged periods of heat have apparently caused some PS5 console USB ports to break, with the USB connector either coming apart or damaging players’ fighting sticks.

Competitor SabreAZ posted on X: “Evo is proving that PS5 is not the answer. USB ports are meting like cray. Kyoku236HS’s USB on his controller melted. This is not isolated.” (Thanks, VGC.)

Another Evo competitor responded to SabreAZ’s post with a picture of his melted fighting stick’s USB connector, which was apparently caused by the PS5 after one round of matches.

Even though these reports are concerning, you needn’t worry. The PS5 consoles at Evo 2023 have likely been on for several hours at a time, with little respite. Players will also be plugging and unplugging their controllers into the console, creating more wear and tear than usual.

Still, it isn’t ideal that the PS5’s heat is causing problems at the Evo fighting championship, especially as the event is owned by Sony. It also resurfaces concerns about the console’s heat management. Final Fantasy 16 was causing some PS5 consoles to overheat, and a PS5 design flaw suggested standing the console vertically could result in permanent damage, as the liquid metal used for APU cooling supposedly runs after a period of time.

While it’s extremely unlikely your console at home will melt your connected USB devices, it’s always worth ensuring that your PS5 has enough room to breathe, is cleaned regularly to remove dust build-up, and that you don’t leave your console running for days at a time.