Don’t position your PS5 vertically unless you want to risk permanently damaging your console – at least that’s what some users are saying online.

The culprit appears to be the console’s liquid metal layer that helps dissipate heat. The liquid metal layer is found between the PS5’s APU chip and heat sink, and can apparently leak if the PS5 is left standing upright for extended periods. Thanks, gravity.

If the liquid metal does indeed start to run, the PS5’s cooling could be compromised, leading to potential hardware errors or performance issues in the future.

Worse still, the runny liquid metal could impact other components of the PS5 and cause them to short circuit.

The discovery was made over three months ago by console repairer TheCod3r, and has since been brought to light by Wololo.net. A PlayStation repair shop in France has also tweeted about the liquid metal issue warning users not to position their PlayStation 5 consoles upright.

However, before you panic and quickly put your PS5 in the horizontal position, TheCod3r has since clarified that he’s never seen a PlayStation 5 with this hardware fault on brand-new consoles, only used models.

There’s also no indication that this is an inherent design flaw with PS5 consoles, and it’s unclear whether new PlayStation 5 models have rectified this potential fault altogether.

In his latest video, The Cod3r says that liquid metal spills have become the first point to check when a console comes in for repair, but that doesn’t mean necessarily mean your PlayStation 5 will suffer the same fate.

Should you be concerned?

I’ve had my PlayStation 5 since launch and used it in both the horizontal and vertical positions with no problems so far. In fact, for the last few months, my PS5 has been standing vertically and these reports haven’t convinced me that I need to change anything.

Like every piece of hardware, the PS5 will be susceptible to technical faults. Some people will be luckier than others and never experience any complications, while some unfortunate souls might unbox their shiny new PlayStation 5 only to find it won’t turn on.

I’ve tended to be very lucky when it comes to consoles, and have only ever had to send an old Xbox One for repair. Not bad when you consider I’ve owned every major piece of gaming hardware going since the Sega Genesis.

The PS5’s liquid metal could be a headache that worsens over time, or it could be something that affects a tiny percentage of consoles. This isn’t an Xbox 360 red ring of death situation by any means, so for now it’s best to keep calm and carry on gaming.

The best thing you can do is to ensure your console is placed in a well-ventilated space. Keep it off the carpet if you can and away from areas that are prone to gathering dust. It’s also wise to not smoke in the vicinity of your console.

It’s worth popping off the PS5’s console covers every now and then to give the fans and clean and remove any dust that may have built up over time. Remember: prevention is better than cure.