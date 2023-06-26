(Credit: The Shortcut/Little Visuals)

Final Fantasy 16 is one of the biggest PS5 releases of this year, but it appears the game may be too hot to handle for some PlayStation 5 consoles.

Multiple reports and clips from streamers have shown that some PS5 consoles are overheating while playing Square Enix’s latest entry in the Final Fantasy series, causing the game to crash to the homescreen and the following error to be shown:

“Temperature Alert: Your PS5 is too hot. Turn off your PS5, and wait until the temperature goes down.”

It appears the game’s spectacular Eikon boss fights are where the PS5 starts to feel the heat, but there could be a simple explanation: your PlayStation 5 may just need to be cleaned or situated in an enclosed space where airflow is at a premium.

If you haven’t cleaned your PS5 in a while, it’s worth popping off the PS5 covers, getting a microfiber cloth, and cleaning any dust that may have accumulated over time. You should also vacuum out the PS5’s vent on a low setting, instead of using compressed air as that can blow dust and dirt back into the console.

It’s also worth moving your PS5 to an area where air can flow around the console freely. Due to the size of the PlayStation 5 that might not be possible for everyone, but it’s worth doing if you’re encountering overheating errors.

Some people are suggesting that the PS5 overheating issue is being caused by a PS5 design flaw that suggested standing the console up vertically could cause permanent damage. A console repairer suggested the console’s liquid metal layer that helps dissipate heat can leak over time, causing the PS5’s cooling to be compromised and potential hardware or performance issues to arise in the future.

However, it’s unlikely that’s the case as it appears to be affecting those who also have their PS5 positioned horizontally. It’s worth seeing if more people encounter the issue, though.

Final Fantasy 16 reviews painted a positive picture of the game. It’s available now exclusively for the PS5 and hopefully won’t cause your console to shut down during the more graphically intensive moments.

