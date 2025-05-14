😮 Nintendo's new San Francisco location is set to offer some exciting customisation options for the Switch OLED

👏 This includes custom colours for everything from Joy-Con controllers, wrist straps and the dock

🙌 It also won't cost any more than a standard Switch OLED, and you can get your order on the same day

Nintendo's new San Francisco store location opens this week on May 15 in Union Square, and attendees can make a personalized Switch OLED for no extra cost.

As per a recent IGN video, which has since been made private, you can customize the Switch OLED in several ways, including choosing the Joy-Con colors and wrist straps in whichever hue you want. The dock can also be customized, although only in either black or white.

Again, it won't cost you anything extra for a custom order over a standard Switch OLED with the same $350 price tag. And, if you place an order, you'll receive it on the same day.

This marks the first time that Nintendo is offering custom designs in the USA, with it previously being exclusive to Japanese stores. It’s a great way to get the Joy-Con colors you want, as it’s not always easy to find them all in stock. It’s also far more cost-efficient than buying the Switch OLED, and then a pair of Joy-Con separately.

It’s unclear whether the Switch OLED customization deal will come to the New York Nintendo Store or remain exclusive to San Francisco. However, it should help Nintendo inch ever closer to surpassing the PS2’s lifetime sales of 160 million.

You might be wondering who would buy a Switch OLED with the Nintendo Switch 2 right around the corner on June 5. But the truth is, even after eight years, the Switch is still a fantastic system with a plethora of games to play. If you’re late to the party or only see yourself gaming on the odd occasion, an $100 saving over the Switch 2 may be tempting.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.