Samsung has partnered with The Pokémon Company to release three new themed Galaxy Buds 2 cases – and they’ll certainly appeal to fans of the beloved pocket monsters.

The Korean electronics company is offering Galaxy Buds 2 cases that resemble Snorlax, Ditto and Jigglypuff, and each comes with a corresponding sticker to boot. The cases are designed for the Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and cost around $99 and $152, respectively.

Samsung has gone big on Pokémon promotions in the past, offering a Poké Ball Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 case, Pokémon Cover with Ring for the Galaxy Z Flip 4, and a Poké Ball watch strip for the Galaxy Watch 5.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Pokémon X Samsung

🆕 Samsung has announced new Pokémon-themed Galaxy Buds cases

👍 You can pick up a Jigglypuff, Ditto and Snorlax case for the earbuds

🤝 Samsung has teamed up to offer Pokémon accessories in the past

😢 Unfortunately, they’re only available in South Korea

Unfortunately for collectors, these Pokémon-themed Samsung Galaxy Buds cases are only available in Korea, just like previous promotions. You’ll have to either import them, try and grab a pair on eBay for a more inflated price, or get yourself to South Korea.

(Credit: Samsung)

Pokémon continues to be one of the most popular franchises out there, making millions around the world. Whether it’s plushies, trading cards, or video games, Pokémon’s appeal shows no sign of waning, even after all these decades.

Nintendo’s latest Pokémon title, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, sold a staggering 10 million copies in three days, despite shipping with a myriad of technical issues. The next game to capitalize on the Pokémon craze for Nintendo Switch will be Detective Pikachu Returns. The game was announced during the Nintendo Direct June 2023 conference, along with a plethora of other exciting Switch titles.

As for Samsung, we’re expecting to find out more about its next lineup of products at its Galaxy Unpacked event, which is rumored to be held on July 27. Expect to see the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5, as well as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6.