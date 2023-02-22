(Credit: Jackie Thomas / The Shortcut)

Pricing for the Samsung S95C has been up for a while, with the 77-inch TV being the only version available. But with a high price tag, any TV is going to have to prove its worth, even with a massive 77-inch display. Luckily, things are looking good for the Samsung S95C OLED.

Buy now at Samsung

Buy now at Best Buy

I was able to spend about an hour and a half with the Samsung S95C at a review event recently, watching everything from Queens Gambit to Xena, Warrior Princess. And while the latter definitely shows its age on such a luxurious display, content in 4K is absolutely stunning. Thanks to the impressive contrast on the screen, colors pop off, with some of the deepest blacks I’ve ever seen.

However, the price tag isn’t so pretty. To get this massive television into your home, you’re going to have to pay a pretty massive $4,499. That price is likely to go down as smaller screen sizes are released, but it’s likely going to take a pretty massive investment either way.

Samsung is also pitching this TV as great for the best PC games. It is, after all, a 4K TV with an eye-watering 144Hz refresh rate. I didn’t really get a chance to put this to the test, although I did plug in my Steam Deck to play a bit of Persona 4 Golden – albeit at 720p. I’ll be sure to put the TV through the proper paces once I can get it into my lab and connect it to one of the best gaming PCs.

(Credit: Jackie Thomas / The Shortcut)

Samsung S95C OLED price

Starts at $4,499

Only 77-inch model is available

Will likely see price drops within a month or so

The Samsung S95C starts at $4,499. Right now, there’s only one size that’s available for purchase, with a 77-inch screen. If that’s too big for your space – its certainly too big for my apartment – our advice is to wait for a smaller (and cheaper) version of the TV to drop.

Luckily, Samsung also puts its products on sale pretty often, so it’s likely that the Samsung S95C will see a price cut within a month or so. If you can save even $500 on this thing, the value proposition gets a lot better. It’s a truly beautiful TV and any cinephile is going to love watching their favorite movies on this screen.

Where to buy the Samsung S95C OLED

Buy now at Samsung

Buy now at Best Buy

Samsung S95C availability: when can you buy it?

Available for preorder now

Rolling out to store shelves the week of February 21

If you want to buy the Samsung S95C, you can preorder it now on Samsung’s website, and it’ll appear at your local Best Buy soon, though you can preorder it there too, with store pickup as early as February 23.

Either way, you can basically buy it right now, though if the price is too high for you, waiting a few weeks will likely save you a huge chunk of change.

(Credit: Jackie Thomas / The Shortcut)

Probably not great for gaming

While OLED TVs have become a lot better in recent years when it comes to image burn-in, this probably isn’t the best TV out there for avid gamers. It’s definitely not enough to worry about if you only play games occasionally – as most people do – but especially if you connect this to a gaming PC and leave it on the desktop for long periods of time, you could potentially run into image burn-in.

This is something that probably won’t happen until months with the device, but either way, it’s something to keep in mind when shopping for your next TV. Luckily Samsung also just launched a wide range of Neo QLED TVs with the same refresh rate that are going to be much better for gaming. Or, you could just get one of the best gaming monitors and keep your TV for watching movies – that’s what I do at least.

(Credit: Jackie Thomas / The Shortcut)

What I like about the Samsung S95C OLED

Big and beautiful: The Samsung S95C has an absolutely stunning display at 77-inches, and it’s just as pretty as it is large

Organized cables: Just like many of Samsung’s recent TVs all the cabling is restricted to a removable hub. It’s a dream come true for cable management

Fast display: I’m a PC gamer through and through, and having a fast display just means that I’m going to be able to hook it up to an RTX 4090 and go wild with it.

So many colors: I’ve seen a lot of HDR displays in my time, but the Samsung S95C really takes the cake.

(Credit: Jackie Thomas / The Shortcut)

What I don’t like about the Samsung S95C OLED