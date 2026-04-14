(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📺 The R95H is Samsung’s new flagship Micro RGB TV

🌈 Micro RGBs replace the Mini LED backlight with tinier red, green, and blue LEDs

🚥 The individually colored backlight LEDs produce more accurate and deeper colors

🏆 The R95H gets all of Samsung’s flagship features, including a Glare-Free display, Art Mode, and optional Wireless One Connect support

🎮 Gaming ready with 4x HDMI 2.1, 165Hz refresh rate, VRR, and ALLM

🌈 Color comes to life. Not to be confused with the Micro LED TVs Samsung has been demonstrating at trade shows like CES 2026 for years, Micro RGBs employ essentially smaller backlight LEDs that emit red, green, and blue light rather than a purely white backlight. Micro LEDs use this color-matched backlight to produce more accurate colors, which Samsung claims will allow this 4K TV to reproduce 100% of the BT.2020 color gamut.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

At first blush, I could see more shades within colors, like scarlet vs. crimson in a rose, on Samsung’s provided broll. The RGB backlight also revealed more shades of brown and red in the flare scene of the “1917” movie, which otherwise appeared mostly yellow on a regular Mini LED TV. I could also see more subtle shades of blue during the nighttime riverdance scene in “Sinners.”

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🎑 Art Mode. The Samsung R95H Micro RGB is the second TV outside of the Samsung The Frame (Pro) TV to support Art Mode, following the Samsung S95H QD-OLED. The extra splash of color from this TV’s Micro RGB makes vibrant paintings really come to life. From verdant greens, azure blues, rosy reds, and smoky blacks, there’s just more color definition to appreciate.

🪩 Goodbye reflections. Samsung’s fantastic Glare-Free technology has also come to the Samsung R95H to truly eliminate glare and reflections. We didn’t get to experience this in a windowed room, but Samsung claims its Glare-Free technology will effectively diffuse even direct sunlight, preventing glare and reflections from showing up on the display.

The optional Wireless One Connect Box is small enough to stow away in any cabinet or shelf (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🛜 Wireless One Connect Ready. The R95H is also the second Samsung’s second TV to support its new Wireless OneConnect Box, which adds four more HDMI 2.1 ports to the four wired ports on the back of the TV. That adds up to a total of eight HDMI 2.1 ports, giving you ultimate freedom and flexibility to add more consoles, gaming PCs, soundbars, and whatever else you want to this TV. Samsung still has yet to announce pricing for the optional Wireless OneConnect Box, but hopefully, it’ll be more affordable than a receiver.

🎞️ HDR10+ Advanced. The R95H will be one of Samsung’s first TVs to support HDR10+ Advanced. This new HDR format is essentially an updated HDR10+ format designed for higher-brightness TVs. You can expect improved tone mapping for deeper color and brightness gradation. Beyond that, HDR10+ Advanced can also utilize AI to add genre-based optimization, intelligent frame rate conversion, and adaptive gaming features.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🎮 RGB gaming. The Samsung R95H also comes fully gaming-ready with four HDMI 2.1 ports for the Xbox Series X/S, PS5 Pro, Nintendo Switch 2, and gaming PCs. Those same ports also support up to 165Hz refresh rates, VRR, and FreeSync Premium Pro. The only thing missing here for gamers is G-Sync support, which remains exclusive to OLED TVs like the Samsung S95H QD-OLED and Samsung S90H OLED.

As with other media, the RGB backlight on the R95H really brings colorful games to life, especially Hades II, where I could even see how the individual bricks in the background of the sewer level were shaded slightly differently. The Samsung R95H also made Mario Kart World feel so much more colorful by adding more vibrancy to every element, from Mario’s red cap to the greener grass.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.