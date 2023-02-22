(Credit: Jackie Thomas / The Shortcut)

Pros

✅ 💡 Four times as many dimming zones as last year’s 4KTV favorite

✅ 🤖 14-bit processing and AI-tuned upscaling look picture perfect

✅ 📐 Comes in 65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch screen sizes with sleek frame

✅ 🎮 Ideal for gaming with bright Mini LED and 144hz refresh rate

Cons

❌ 💰 Starts at $3,299 for 65 inches

❌ 🤑 History shows it’ll come down in price – over time

The Samsung QN95C Neo QLED 4K TV is ready to remake your living room with a touch of AI-assisted picture tuning and more local dimming zones that literally make this Mini LED shine. And despite the presence of artificial intelligence, there’s no controversial AI chatbot here – this TV has all of the right answers.

When I tested Samsung’s flagship 4K TV for 2023, I also saw two of its more headline-grabbing counterparts, the Samsung QN900C – the company’s premier 8KTV set – and the Samsung S95C OLED – its second-gen OLED. However, the QN95C in 4K certainly held its own, and among the three new Samsung TVs I got to check out, it’s likely to be the most popular due to its price and overall superb performance.

(Credit: Jackie Thomas / The Shortcut)

Samsung QN95C screen sizes

65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch screen sizes

Sweet spot: 65 inches has become the most popular size among high-end 4K TVs over 55 inches, according to our research data

The Samsung QN95C doesn’t put last year’s now-cheaper QN95B to shame, but the design hits all of the right marks as an upgrade. It comes in three sizes: 65 inches, 75 inches and 85 inches.

65 inches and up is the sweet spot for television sizes these days. 65-inch 4KTVs have replaced 55 inches among high-end television purchases, according to The Shortcut TV research data. So while you may wish for a 55-inch Samsung QN95C, you’ll have to go a bit bigger, which I always recommend.

(Credit: Jackie Thomas / The Shortcut)

Samsung QN95C design: thin is in, box it out

Less than 20mm thick

No large external box – ports are integrated into the TV

I found this year’s Samsung NEO QLED to be noticeably thinner at less than 20mm. Yes, OLED is known for being paper-thin, but this QLED is getting us in the right direction while remaining brighter and refreshing faster than any OLED screen. That’s ideal for PS5 and Xbox gamers.

There’s something missing in the QN95C: you’ll find no external connection box in this year’s model – everything’s integrated into the television.

(Credit: Jackie Thomas / The Shortcut)

Samsung QN95C picture quality: AI selling point

AI upscale standard definition content to 4K

Four times as many local dimming zones

14-but processing and Samsung’s Neo Quantum Neural Processor

It’s sleeker, yet smarter than last year’s Samsung 4K TVs, with new AI upscaling and auto-HDR remastering in the QN95C taking the SD and HD content I viewed and upscaling it to a higher resolution while shoehorning in HDR where it might not have been before. Not everything will look 4K – it really depends on the source material – but Samsung’s Neo Quantum Neural Processor works its magic to up-rez content from yesteryear, especially on streaming services where I tested old shows that pre-date 4K and even HD.

There are also four times as many dimming zones and 14-bit processing in the QN95C, meaning movies and games were better looking to my eye, though you may only notice the differences in side-by-side comparisons. If you’re upgrading from a standard LED TV, you’re definitely going to notice the difference, though.

(Credit: Jackie Thomas / The Shortcut)

Samsung QN95C gaming

144Hz refresh rate outpaces all of those 120Hz OLED TVs

0.1 millisecond response time offers low input lag for gaming

Comes with Samsung’s Game Hub menu that includes Xbox Game Pass

As mentioned, this television remains great for gaming, too, with a 144Hz refresh rate and Xbox Game Pass built into the Game Hub menu system. That means there’s no hunt for the best Xbox Series X price to stream on-demand Microsoft games, and hey, we have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 12-month membership discount code handy for just the occasion.

I get asked this all of the time: OLED or QLED for gaming? There’s really no wrong answer with today’s televisions. However, QLED will give you a brighter screen – sometimes at double the brightness – and a faster refresh rate – 144Hz on the QN95C and 120Hz on OLED. I do value the deeper blacks exhibited by OLED televisions, but that’s not the biggest need for most gamers.

(Credit: Jackie Thomas / The Shortcut)

Samsung QN95C price comparison

65-inch: $3,299

75-inch: $4,199

85-inch: $5799

Prices often fall fast: last year’s 65-inch started at $3,000 and is now $1,899

The Samsung QN95C price, starting at $3,299 for the 65-inch 4K TV, is going to make some people hit the pause button, at least at launch. But there are other options in Samsung’s 2023 pipeline: the step-down QN90C starts at $1,999 (granted that’s at 55 inches), and the QN85C begins at $1,499 (also at 55 inches).

Samsung QN95C has more dimming zones, a sleeker design and better AI picture tuning, but last year’s QN95B is widely cheaper than it was this time one year ago. It started at $2,999 and is now $1,899. Something tells me that the QN95C will follow a similar trajectory over time.

(Credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

More Samsung QN95C testing to come

This isn’t the end of our ongoing Samsung QN95C review. We’re destinated to have more hands-on time with this new TV considering the fact that, while 8K and OLED are headline-grabbing technology, this 4K QLED will be even more popular.

Samsung says this particular 4K TV is “rolling out” right now, while our hands-on Samsung QN900C review and Samsung S95C OLED review mentioned that those sets are currently on sale. It’s only a matter of time before we can tell you when you can splurge on the QN95C too.