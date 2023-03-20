Samsung S90C has a slightly different bezel and stand than the S95C

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Samsung OLED TVs

📺 Samsung S90C and S95C start at $1,899 and $2,499, respectively

📐 The new Samsung OLED TVs for 2023 come in 55, 65 and 77 inches

💰 This is the first time we have prices for all of them

📆 They’re rolling out to stores this week, according to Samsung

We already saw, tested and loved the Samsung S95C OLED in person at 77 inches, and now we have almost all of the Samsung OLED TV prices for 2023, including today’s newly announced cheaper S90C OLED 4K TV option. Our full Samsung QN95C review is still pending release, but, hopefully, that’s the next TV news we’ll have for you.

Samsung S95C prices

77”: MSRP $4,499

65”: MSRP $3,299

55”: MSRP $2,499

Samsung S90C prices

77”: MSRP $3,599

65”: coming soon

55”: MSRP $1,899

Samsung’s two high-end OLED 4K TVs launch this week in stores and come in three screen sizes: 55, 65 and 77 inches and prices start at $1,899 (that’s for the S90C version). Most of the features are consistent across the line: Quantum Dot Technology, AI-backed 4K upscaling, Quantum HDR, Dolby Atmos and Game Hub (which includes a way to play all of your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games via Xbox Cloud Gaming).

Samsung S95C vs S90C: what’s the difference?

The difference between the Samsung S95C and S90C comes down to the design for the most part. They have different stands and bezels, while the S95C touts a more premium “Infinity One Design” that makes the frame 4mm thin, according to Samsung, and the company’s Slim One Connect Box in the back. We’ll follow up if we discover any picture quality differences between the two (given the price gaps between them, there may be some minor differences besides the stand).

Whether you go with the S95C or S90C OLEDs, or opt for the flagship 4K TV, the Samsung QN95C, they’re going to be expensive at launch. However, from experience, we know these will undoubtedly drop in price as the year goes on (in fact, there’s a Samsung Discover event happening right now with a lot of price drops across all categories on things previously much more expensive). No matter how much you pay, it’ll always be less than the monster Samsung QN900C 8K TV we tested.